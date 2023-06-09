AI has huge potential in boosting India’s tech-ecosystem: PM Modi

New Delhi, 09 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and said that the artificial intelligence (AI) sector has immense potential in boosting India’s tech-ecosystem, especially among the youth.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. Responding to a tweet by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Thank you Sam Altman for the insightful conversation. The potential of AI in expanding India’s tech-ecosystem, especially among the youth, is truly immense. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens.”

Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, “Wonderful conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussed India’s incredible tech ecosystem and how AI can benefit the country. It was a pleasure meeting everyone in the Prime Minister’s Office.”