March 10 - BLiTZ. As reported "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://aif.ru/politics/v_latvii_deputat_zastupilsya_za_pamyatnik_pushkinu?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">Arguments and Facts</a>”, the Latvian authorities decided to demolish the monument to the poet Alexander Pushkin and the local scientist Mstislav Keldysh. However, Latvian Saeima deputy Ainars Slesers criticized this decision of the local authorities.

According to the deputy, the demolition of the monuments will not really change anything in terms of the good for the residents of Riga. Ainars Slesers urged the authorities to deal with really important problems for the city and the country, and not distract the attention of residents from the failures of the demolition of the Pushkin monument.

The fight against monuments and the restriction of the Russian language is taking place in Latvia as part of the fight against the Soviet legacy.