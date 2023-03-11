“AiF” Nobel laureate Kahneman calculated how much money is needed for happiness

March 11 - BLiTZ. The most popular question that worries many citizens is how much money should be in order for a person to be truly happy. The editors of the newspaper "Arguments and Facts" published an informative article on the topic of money in human life.
Photo: IA SM-News
It tells about the achievements of the foreign psychologist Daniel Kahneman, who became worthy of the Nobel Prize for his outstanding research. The psychologist revealed that for a happy existence, a person needs to earn 60-90 thousand dollars a year.
An amount greater than that indicated earlier also has a positive effect on the psychological and physical condition of each person, but it is worth considering that he should initially be happy with his life.
