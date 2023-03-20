AIF: TimeOut reported that the Kimpton hotel chain offers guests flower pots

March 20 - BLiTZ. Kimpton, which owns a chain of hotels around the world, offers its guests a new service - free provision of potted flowers in the room. According to the company, this will help create a home-like coziness, and guests will be able to spend their free time taking care of their green friends. This, with reference to TimeOut, is reported by Arguments and Facts.

Flowers can be ordered both when booking a room and after check-in, and along with them, guests will be provided with care instructions. Each Kimpton hotel offers a variety of plants, depending on local natural and weather conditions, and the plants have their own names.

