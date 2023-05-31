aimim to not support kejriwal in fight against center ordinance says asaduddin owaisi sbh

The AIMIM chief asked what the Ministry of External Affairs would tell Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh on the Akhand Bharat mural in India’s new Parliament building showing the influence of ancient Indian concepts in their immediate neighbourhood. Owaisi said- Now a mural painting of unbroken India has been installed in the new Parliament House, BJP should tell when they are going to take Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. When are you going to take PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)? When you put up a mural of Akhand Bharat, you should answer what you are doing in this direction. The Ministry of External Affairs will have to answer on this. On another question, Owaisi said that he will discuss with the party leaders and then decide on how many seats AIMIM will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.