AIMPLB said- UCC unnecessary and unacceptable, conflict with Shariat in many cases, 100 page proposal sent to Law Commission

Lucknow: Describing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as unnecessary, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that people do not want it. There was an in-depth discussion on UCC in the online meeting of the board on Wednesday.

During this, the members submitted the 100-page proposal of the Board prepared by the Legal Committee to the Law Commission. In the proposal, the response and report of the 21st Law Commission, citing the existing civil laws, termed the Uniform Civil Code as harmful and unnecessary for people of all religions. Describing the Uniform Civil Code as an election issue, the board also talked about opposing it in a democratic way.

About 200 members from across the country attended the online meeting convened under the chairmanship of AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. During this, the proposal of about 100 pages prepared by the legal committee of the board was discussed.

AIMPLB said on UCC – injury being inflicted on religious freedom, appeals to people to protest, QR code issued

Board chairman Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that a Muslim who is bound to follow the rules of Shariat in matters of Namaz, Roza, Hajj and Zakat. Similarly, it is mandatory for every Muslim to follow the rules of Shariah in social matters like Nikah and Talaq, Khula, Iddat, Meeras, Virasat etc.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that Muslims have always desired whether they get a part in politics or not, whether they get government jobs or not, but they should not be stopped from following Shariat. He said that the proposed Uniform Civil Code framework before the government conflicts with Shariat’s family matters in many respects, therefore it is absolutely unacceptable for Muslims from a religious point of view.

He said that Uniform Civil Code is also not in the interest of the country, as India is a bouquet of different religions and different cultures and this diversity is its beauty, if this diversity is abolished and only one law is applied to them, then it is apprehension. That national integration will be affected. He said that the Uniform Civil Code will be opposed in a democratic way.

