AIMPLB’s big decision regarding UCC, draft will be submitted to Law Commission, meeting held after PM Narendra Modi’s statement

Uniform Civil Code: Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the politics regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has intensified. While the BJP is in favor of it, many organizations including the opposition party are questioning it. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advocacy of Uniform Civil Code, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also become active in this matter.

AIMPLB called a meeting to discuss the issue. Legal aspects of the Uniform Civil Code were discussed in this important meeting that lasted till Tuesday night. All the lawyers associated with the board were present in this meeting.

It is being said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board decided in this meeting that a draft will be prepared regarding the Uniform Civil Code. Important parts of Shariat will be mentioned in the draft. Apart from this, people associated with the board will ask for an appointment with the chairman of the Law Commission. After this the board will submit its draft to the Law Commission. It is being said that the essential parts of Shariat will be mentioned in this draft. The statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also discussed in the board meeting.

While addressing BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, advocating the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Prime Minister asked, ‘How will the country run with a dual system? He also said that the constitution also mentions equal rights for all citizens.

Earlier, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, has not told the Uniform Civil Code in the interest of the country. He said that this is harmful not only for the Muslims but for the followers of all the religions of the country. AIMPLB will try its best to stop the implementation of Uniform Civil Code through democratic means at every level.

Maulana Rahmani said that Uniform Civil Code is also not in the interest of the country, because India is a bouquet of different religions and different cultures and this diversity is its beauty. If this diversity is abolished and only one law is applied to them, then it is feared that national unity will be affected.

Maulana Rahmani said that the proposed outline of the Uniform Civil Code before the government conflicts with Shariat’s family matters in many respects. In such a situation, it is absolutely unacceptable for Muslims from a religious point of view.

