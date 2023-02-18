Air alert announced in eastern regions of Ukraine

An air alert was announced in the eastern regions of Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data of the official resource for alerting citizens on Saturday, February 18.

Thus, alarm sirens sounded in Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. In addition, an air alert was announced in the areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian authorities reported that two explosions had sounded in the city of Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine. Ukrainian media also reported explosions in the Kyiv region and a series of explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Prior to that, on the night of February 18, explosions were reported in the Kramatorsk region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on these explosions.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

