Air alert declared throughout Ukraine

On February 16, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data of the official resource on notification.

It is reported that the first alarms sounded at 13:11 (Moscow time) in Kyiv and Vinnitsa region. Then the sirens began to sound in other regions of the country.

On the night of February 16, an air alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine. Sirens sounded in Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions.

After that, the head of the military administration of the Lviv region, Maxim Kozitsky, reported damage to a critical infrastructure facility. According to him, there were no casualties, the resulting fire was extinguished.

Also, the head of the regional administration, Sergei Lysak, reported on the damage to an industrial enterprise in the city of Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not yet commented on the information and has not reported on possible strikes on military facilities in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

