Air conditioning system will be mandatory in truck cabin, Modi government approved the draft

Truck drivers will soon be seen driving in air-conditioned cabins. of the center Narendra Modi The government has completed preparations to mandate air conditioning system in the cabin of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had informed about this a few days back. Now a draft notification to make air conditioning system mandatory has also got the government’s nod. This information was tweeted by Nitin Gadkari.

Truck drivers have a big role in road safety, getting AC cabin will give comfort to drivers: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted and said, “Draft notification approved to make installation of air conditioning system mandatory in the cabin of N2 and N3 category trucks.” Truck drivers play an important role in ensuring road safety. This decision is an important milestone in providing comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, which will improve their efficiency and address the problem of driver fatigue.

AC mandatory in truck cabin by 2025

Union Minister a few days ago Nitin Gadkari had said that by 2025 it would be necessary to have an AC compartment for the truck crew. Addressing a program, Nitin Gadkari had said, auto manufacturers will soon have to install air conditioners inside the driver’s cabin of trucks. The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said at an event, before coming to this event today, I have signed the file which makes air conditioning mandatory in the truck driver compartment. We must ensure that the people driving the trucks are taken well.

AC in truck cabin was opposed due to increase in expenses: Gadkari

Expressing concern about the truck drivers in the program, Nitin Gadkari said, our drivers drive vehicles in harsh temperature of 43.47 degrees and we should imagine the condition of the drivers. I was keen to introduce AC cabins after becoming a minister. But some people opposed it saying that the cost of trucks would increase. Today, I have signed on file that all truck cabins will be AC ​​cabins.