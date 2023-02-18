Air defense system in Syria repelled an attack in the Damascus region

The Syrian air defense system repelled a missile attack in the Damascus region. This was reported by the Syrian state television channel Al Ekhbariya.

“Air defense systems counteract Israeli air aggression over Damascus,” the statement said. Telegram channel.

Earlier, on January 2, it became known about a series of explosions that thundered in the sky over Damascus. As a result, the city’s international airport was put out of action.

In addition, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on the same day that six Syrian servicemen were killed and three more were injured from an Israeli missile attack on military facilities at airfields near Damascus. Meanwhile, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces did not comment on information about missile attacks on the Syrian capital of Damascus.

In addition, on December 20, it became known that four Israeli aircraft launched a missile attack on military installations in Damascus.

Back in August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia strongly condemns Israel’s strikes on Syria and calls for respect for international law.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli Parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.