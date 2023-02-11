February 11, 2023, 22:55 – BLiTZ – News On the territory of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the air defense troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were brought into activity. A series of explosions were heard in the central regions.

The text of the publication distributed by RIA Novosti says that air defense systems hit a number of targets that appeared in the airspace of Donetsk. Information regarding the number and type of objects that managed to be destroyed is not distributed.

Recall that the fighters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation brought down a huge number of artillery shells on the fortifications of the Nazis of the Kyiv regime, located near the village of Maryinka.

The text of the publication distributed by the Internet publication says that the militants ended up in a blazing hell, and battles are being fought in the ruins that the fortified defensive line has turned into. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

