Connect with us
Air defense system went off in Donetsk, explosions were heard in the city center - OSN

News

Air defense system went off in Donetsk, explosions were heard in the city center – News

Published on

February 11, 2023, 22:55 – BLiTZ – News On the territory of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the air defense troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were brought into activity. A series of explosions were heard in the central regions.

The text of the publication distributed by RIA Novosti says that air defense systems hit a number of targets that appeared in the airspace of Donetsk. Information regarding the number and type of objects that managed to be destroyed is not distributed.

Recall that the fighters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation brought down a huge number of artillery shells on the fortifications of the Nazis of the Kyiv regime, located near the village of Maryinka.

The text of the publication distributed by the Internet publication says that the militants ended up in a blazing hell, and battles are being fought in the ruins that the fortified defensive line has turned into. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, MIT

News

Kerry Adler and son Josh involved in blackmailing UAE residents
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
To Top
%d bloggers like this: