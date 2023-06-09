Air fares of Hyderabad, Delhi skyrocket after Odisha train tragedy, increase up to three times

Airfares Rise: Flight fares from Hyderabad, New Delhi and Visakhapatnam to some other destinations have more than doubled in the last five days. This trend will continue for the next few days as the demand for tickets on these routes is skyrocketing. The Coromandel train accident in Balasore last week sent airfares to these destinations soaring as most of the trains running on this route were cancelled. Even after the line is restored, the fares are skyrocketing as the school summer vacations are over and tickets are not available in most of the trains.

The fare started increasing as soon as the news of the train accident spread

According to travel agents, as soon as the news of the train accident spread on Saturday morning, fares started increasing and passengers started looking for flights. No direct flight tickets are available on Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam-New Delhi routes for the next two days except for the last late night flight.

Non-stop flight tickets over

Air passengers said that there has been an increase in fares in the last six days. He complained that there is no direct flight ticket available for Hyderabad and New Delhi. According to a Times of India report, DS Verma, a flier, said, “Fares to Hyderabad have tripled on one-stop flights and tickets for non-stop flights are sold out.”

The fare of one-stop flights from 4 thousand directly to 16 thousand

Tickets for all direct flights from Vizag to Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday including connecting flights are sold out. The fares of IndiGo airline’s one-stop flights to Tirupati, Vijayawada and Bengaluru, scheduled on Friday, increased by Rs 4,000-5,000 to Rs 15,920-21,947. The fare of this airline for Saturday is between 10,152 to 12,524.