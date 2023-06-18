Air Force bombed Sudan’s capital Khartoum, 17 people including five children were killed

Khartoum, June 18 (Hindustan). At least 17 civilians, including five children, were killed in an air strike by the country’s air force south of the capital Khartoum amid Sudan’s civil war. Women are also included in the dead.

Sudan’s Ministry of Health has issued a statement on Facebook on this air force bombing. It added that the Al-Yarmouk and Mayo areas in the southern part of Khartoum came under airstrikes. The bombing killed 17 people, including five children, women and the elderly. 25 houses were destroyed in the bombardment. Eyewitnesses say that the sky was covered with smoke from the explosions of powerful bombs of the Sudanese air force. The Rapid Support Force (RSF) responded with anti-aircraft guns.

In fact, there has been a struggle in Sudan since 2021 demanding the transfer of power to the civilian government. The main controversy is over the merger of the army and the paramilitary force RSF. The conflict, which began in Khartoum and other parts of the country, is the result of a vicious power struggle between the army and its paramilitary forces. There is no consensus on who will lead the new army formed after the merger of the Rapid Support Force with a strength of about one lakh.