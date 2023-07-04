Air force helicopter hovered for the first time to monitor Baba Barfani

New Delhi, 04 July (Hindustan Times). Air Force helicopters are also conducting aerial surveillance of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra through two routes of Jammu and Kashmir, Baltal and Pahalgam. Also, to make this journey comfortable, the Air Force is transporting heavy machines through its cargo Chinook helicopters on both the routes. This is the first time that Air Force helicopters are seen hovering over the Amarnath cave shrine during the 62-day pilgrimage.

Amarnath Yatra has always been sensitive from the point of view of security arrangements. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF, CAPFs, CISF and other paramilitary forces have been deployed every year due to terror threats. This time the Ministry of Home Affairs has also deployed Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel for the security of the pilgrims on the yatra routes. With this, for the first time, the Indian Air Force has deployed its helicopters to conduct aerial surveillance of the Amarnath cave shrine during the 62-day annual pilgrimage that ends on August 30 on the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Actually, three-tier security arrangements are being made during the Amarnath Yatra, so for the first time the Indian Air Force is also playing an important role in enhancing the security area besides acting as rescue machines at the time of any emergency. This year, in making the Amarnath Yatra completely safe and smooth, Indian Air Force helicopters are performing aerial surveillance around the holy cave, playing an important role. Also, anticipating huge rush of pilgrims during the yatra, the administration has made adequate arrangements including infrastructure, basic amenities and tight security.

Air force officials said IAF sorties had taken place in J&K only in emergency situations in the past but this time helicopters are keeping a vigil on the Baltal and Pahalgam routes and around the holy cave at regular intervals. In case of any need, one helicopter each will be available round the clock at major halts during the journey on both the routes. Air Force helicopters have been pressed into service to rescue and shift unwell pilgrims, people suffering from cardiac arrest or any medical emergency to health centres. The helicopters are also being used to transport essential equipment to the security forces deployed along the yatra route and to meet other medical emergencies.