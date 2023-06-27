Air India flight going from Delhi to Port Blair suddenly changed its route, 150 passengers lost their lives

Delhi to Port Blair Air India The route of an aircraft suddenly changed, after which the lives of 150 passengers aboard the aircraft dried up. Actually the route of the plane was changed due to bad weather.

Passengers had to spend the night in Visakhapatnam

According to PTI news, after the route of the Air India flight was changed, it was landed in Visakhapatnam. All 150 passengers had to spend one night in Visakhapatnam. There were 152 passengers on board the aircraft.

Air India apologizes for the inconvenience

Air India apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Air India flight AI 485 from Delhi to Port Blair (June 25) was diverted to Visakhapatnam due to bad weather at Port Blair, the airline said in a statement. Food and accommodation facilities were made available to all the passengers.

Passenger urinated and then spit in Air India flight, the flight was coming from Mumbai to Delhi

Passenger defecates, pees on floor of Air India flight

A man was caught here for defecating and urinating on the floor during an Air India Mumbai-Delhi flight. Police said that the incident took place on June 24 in AIC 866 flight. According to the FIR, a passenger named Ram Singh defecated, urinated and spit on the floor of the aircraft. The crew members gave a verbal warning to the passenger. On reaching the destination of the aircraft, the security chief of Air India took him to the local police station.