February 12, 2023, 01:24 – BLiTZ – News The Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyiv regime disseminates information that the systems signaling the introduction of the air raid alert regime have begun their work on the territory of five regions of the state.

As part of the publication distributed on the official portal of the department, it is said that the alarm mode operates on the territory of the Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kirovograd and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The government-controlled media points to the fact that Kharkiv’s administration has pointed to the fact that shells have been dropped on the city and the entire region.

Subsequently, the journalists cited the words of the head of the region, Oleg Sinegubov, that three rocket attacks were recorded on the territory of Kharkov, which led to the partial destruction of an infrastructure facility.

Recall that the Polish leader Andrzej Duda pointed to the fact that the transfer of military aviation to the Kyiv regime could lead to a huge number of difficulties that Warsaw would face.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Armed Forces of the state have only 50 F-16 combat aircraft and the transfer of a certain percentage of combat vehicles will complicate the position of the state. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

