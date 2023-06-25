Air service will start soon from two more cities of Jharkhand, airport ready, waiting for license

Bokaro-Dumka Airport: Air service will start soon from two more cities of Jharkhand. Airport Director KL Aggarwal said that Bokaro and Dumka Airport The construction work has been completed. Regarding the movement of aircraft at Bokaro Airport, the Bokaro Steel Plant management was asked to apply for a license from the DGCA. At the same time, writing a letter to the Jharkhand government, DGCA has been asked to apply for a license to operate from Dumka airport.

He said that there is facility for ATR-72 aircraft at Bokaro Airport. There will be facility of movement of 90 seater aircraft at Dumka airport. He said that starting of air service from Bokaro, famous for steel industry, would be very pleasant. The travelers here have to come to Ranchi airport or travel by train. Whereas Dumka is the sub-capital of Jharkhand. Dumka is a very important city for tourism and politics. There is Baba Basukinath Dham in Dumka. At the same time, Baba Vaidyanathdham is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in Deoghar. If someone is unable to take a flight to Deoghar, he will have the option of going to Dumka. Passengers here will be facilitated when air travel starts from these two cities.

Director Aggarwal told that along with Bokaro, flight will also start from Dumka in 2023 itself. For this, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) is making efforts. Instructions in this regard have also been received from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. To start operations in Bokaro and Dumka along with other places in the country.

