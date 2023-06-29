Air transportation will now be easy from Patna airport, use of new air cargo will start from next month

The newly built air cargo of Patna airport will be operational next month. Its building was completed in February this year itself, but due to some security related deficiencies, it could not get the permission of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Due to this its use could not be started. But now its security related and all other shortcomings have been removed. Therefore, next month it will get operational permission from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and it will be used for sending goods out of the aircraft and for ordering goods outside the air route.

Refrigeration and locker facilities

A refrigerator room has also been built in the new air cargo at Patna Airport, where heat-perishable items can be stored. With this, businesses will get special facility in the export of fruits and vegetables. Especially the demand for litchi is very high in the Gulf countries, which will facilitate its export. With the facility of locker, it will be convenient to store valuable items during import-export.

X-ray scanner will also be available

Baggage X-ray scanners have also been installed here for the security scan of the goods coming in the cargo of the airport. With this, the security check of goods going by air will be much easier than before.

