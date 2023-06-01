Air travel from Bareilly to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru three times the fare, increased waiting list in trains

Bareilly : Passenger is not getting confirmed berth from Bareilly Junction of Uttar Pradesh. There is long waiting in trains. But passengers were traveling by air, but flight tickets have also become very expensive. This has caused a lot of shock to the passenger. Flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bangalore take off from Bareilly Airport. For the last few days, instead of 5 to 7 thousand, the ticket from Bareilly to Mumbai has become 15 to 20 thousand rupees.

The ticket from Bareilly to Delhi normally ranges from 2500 to 3000, but now it has increased from 3500 to 5000. The ticket from Bareilly to Bangalore has increased from 6 thousand to 19 thousand. The ticket from Bareilly to Jaipur has become costlier by 3 thousand to 5 thousand. Similarly, the ticket prices from Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Bangalore to Bareilly have increased significantly.

Know why the ticket became expensive

Go Airlines flights have been closed for the last few days, while the number of passengers has increased significantly due to summer vacations. Confirmed berth is not available in trains. That’s why flight tickets have increased a lot. This ticket is expected to remain expensive till the end of June.

Cancellation of trains also increased the problem

Every city can be reached through rail, bus and air travel from Bareilly located between the capital of the country and the state. But since April 15, due to continuous yard remodeling and work on the track, blocks are being taken again and again. Due to this trains are getting cancelled. Passengers are facing a lot of trouble due to the cancellation of trains.

Waiting in AC buses also increased in summer

Due to rise in temperature, passengers are trying to travel in AC bus and train. But after waiting in trains, seats are not available even in AC buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (Roadways). Due to this the passengers are facing problems.

