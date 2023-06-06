Airbus Drone Course: Airbus to provide drone pilot training course in India

Airbus Drone Course: European aviation giant Airbus will offer Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-accredited drone pilot training courses in India. The company gave this information on Tuesday.

Airbus said in a statement that the five-day certificate course designed for micro and small drones will begin on June 26 at the Airbus Training Center in Bengaluru.

The training program will include both theory and flying lessons. The drone sector is growing rapidly in India. In such a situation, the demand for drone pilots is also expected to increase.

Air India-Airbus Deal: Air India will buy 470 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing, PM Modi spoke to Joe Biden on phone )airbus drone course