Aircraft will be able to land at Patna airport every two-three minutes, construction of parallel taxi track will be completed by December

The construction of parallel taxi track at Patna airport will be completed by December. Its construction started in January this year and it was to be completed by July, but due to some obstruction on the given land, the work of this project was stopped for almost three months and the BMP school still coming in its way has to be demolished. The rest is, which will take at least a month. In such a situation, its construction will not be completed before December.

900 meters have been constructed so far in 1389 meter track

The total length of the parallel taxi track is 1389 metres. Out of this only 900 meter track has been completed so far. Thus only 64 per cent work has been done, while according to the timeline, 90 per cent work should have been completed by now. The main reason for the delay was a part of the land of the under-construction transport complex near Phulwari Jail, which was transferred to the airport authority. On this a hutment was built for the laborers associated with its construction. It took about three months to remove it and the whole project got delayed.

Aircraft will be able to land every two-three minutes

These days, after landing the plane at Patna airport, it comes back on the taxi track through the runway itself. Because of this, the runway remains engaged for two to three minutes after landing and the landing of another aircraft can be done only at an interval of four to five minutes. But after the construction of the parallel taxi track, after landing on the runway, the aircraft will return from its end to the other end and instead of catching the end of the taxi track, it will catch the link from the middle and come to the parallel taxi track. Due to this, the runway will be completely empty after one-and-a-half minutes of landing and planes will be able to land every 2-3 minutes.

After the construction of the new terminal building, it will be necessary to increase the operating capacity.

These days, a huge terminal building with the capacity to handle 80 lakh passengers is being constructed at Patna airport by spending 1216 crores. Soon after its formation, the number of flights coming from Patna will exceed 100 pairs. To park so many planes, 10 parking bays and five aerobridges are also being built here. In such a situation, the capacity expansion of the runway was also very important, so that the landing of aircraft could be possible every two-three minutes during the pick hour. Keeping this in view, parallel taxi track is being constructed.

