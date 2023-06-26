Airport employee trapped in plane engine in Texas, US, dies

Washington, June 26 (Hindustan). An employee at the San Antonio airport in Texas, US, has died after being trapped in a plane engine. This plane belongs to Delta company. The accident happened on Friday night. This passenger plane had arrived here from Los Angeles.

At the time of the accident, one engine of this aircraft standing near the airport gate was running. Only then an employee came in contact with that engine and got pulled. The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed the accident. The board is probing the incident. The employee was employed by Unifi Aviation. Unifi is the airline giant. With this is the contract for ground crew operations.

Delta has said that a preliminary investigation has determined that the incident is related to Unifi’s operational procedures, safety procedures and policies. Last year, US regional carrier Piedmont Airlines was fined $15,625 for a similar incident.