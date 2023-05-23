Airport News: Now direct flight from Patna to Goa, know fare and schedule

There is good news for the travelers going to Goa from Bihar for holidays or for other purposes. Now direct flight service has started from Patna to Goa. This airline has been started by Indigo Airlines. This airline will come and go from Patna to Goa four days a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Direct flight from Patna to Goa

This flight of Indigo Airlines took off from Goa for Patna at 2:10 pm as per its scheduled schedule. This first direct flight 6E 6931 landed at Patna Airport on Monday at 4:27 pm and 169 passengers aboard this flight reached Patna from Goa. From Patna, the same aircraft took off as flight number 6E6932 for Goa at 5:09 pm with 135 passengers and four crew members. According to the information received, apart from this, this flight will take off from Mopa Airport (North Goa) at 9:35 am on Wednesday and reach Patna at 12:20 pm and in return flight from Patna at 16:30 pm will reach Mopa Airport at 9:35 am.

this will be the rent

Let us tell you that the flight service going from Patna to Goa will not land at Goa’s old airport Dabolim located in South Goa, but will come and go to New Goa Airport in Mopa, North Goa. The fare of this aircraft is between Rs 7500 to Rs 13000.

Patna to Durgapur

On the other hand, Indigo flight 6E 305 from Patna to Durgapur will take off at 14:15 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and reach Durgapur at 15:30. On the same day at 16:00 from Durgapur this flight will fly to Patna and will land at Patna airport at 17:25.