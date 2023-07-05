Airport work in Bokaro will be completed soon, first flight will fly by the end of the year

Bokaro Airport: Good news can be received soon regarding Bokaro Airport. Last month, the team of Airport Authority of India Limited, Kolkata and Ranchi visited Bokaro and gave a list of some works. In this, work related to map and drawing was to be done and the work was to be updated. This work is now in the final stage. Apart from this, the work of licensing is also going on simultaneously. It can be expected that the flight will start by the end of the year.

AAI official Priya Singh told that the work related to airport construction is almost complete. Some work is left, it is being done fast. Along with this, the process of licensing is also going on simultaneously. Permission has been given to two companies Alliance Air and Fly Week for the flight. BSL has to complete the process of applying for DGCA license etc. At the same time, the state government has to provide other facilities including ambulance security. It is necessary to take a license from DGCA to fly.

meeting every month

There will be a meeting every month to remove the hindrance in the flight and to monitor the ongoing work. The meeting will be under the leadership of DC. Instructions have been given to the district administration in this regard. Significantly, AAI’s MoU with BSL was renewed in January to start the airline. Since then, the process of licensing was started, but the process slowed down due to non-completion of felling of trees. However, the question regarding the slaughterhouse still remains.

Activities have increased in recent times

It may be known that KL Aggarwal, director of AAI Ranchi, had inspected the airport in the past. It was said that AAI is trying to fly from Bokaro. Instructions in this regard have also been received from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Let us inform that in the month of June there was a stir regarding the construction of the airport. On June 12, Minister Alamgir Alam held a meeting regarding the flight. It was said that the flight should start as soon as possible, initiative will be taken in this direction. As part of the licensing process, 22 pieces of information were sought. Of these, 19 have been completed. Instructions have been given by DGCA to complete the remaining three. In this, from the security point of view, it has been said to arrange trend man power, two ambulances and fire brigade.

