Airtel crosses 2 million customers on 5G network in Bihar and Jharkhand

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers in Indiabharti airtel ) today claimed that it has added over 2 million unique customers on its 5G network in Bihar and Jharkhand. This information was given by Anupam Arora, CEO of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

5G services started in these cities

He said that Airtel is the first company to start 5G services in the country. Now Airtel’s 5G service is providing connectivity in more than 450 cities and villages including Patna, Bodh Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj and Begusarai in Bihar. Similarly, it is available in 165 cities and villages including Ranchi, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The state-of-the-art 5G service is already providing connectivity to all railway stations, bus terminals, highways and important commercial centers in both the states.

2 million customers on Airtel 5G network

Commenting on this achievement of Bharti Airtel, Anupam Arora said, “We are witnessing rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus by customers in Bihar and Jharkhand. I am happy to share that we have crossed 2 million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network. We will continue to expand our network, connecting every city and major rural areas across the state, enabling many more customers to enjoy high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading and other services will provide.

Airtel 5G Places is now available in over 3500 cities and villages across the country and has crossed 10 million unique customers on its 5G network nationally. By September 2023, Airtel will be ready to cover every city and major rural area with its 5G services.

The company has also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers. So that they can be encouraged to experience the unique potential of Airtel 5G Plus network. Airtel has removed the data limit on all its plans, so that customers can enjoy ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without worrying about running out of data.

Airtel has created 5G experience zones in all its retail stores in the country and such zones are available in four retail stores in Bihar and six retail stores in Jharkhand. Customers can walk into any of the stores to experience the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. To know more about Airtel 5G Plus, please log on to