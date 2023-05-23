Aishwarya Dubey, who got 9th rank in UPPCS, got 300 rank in UPSC, will prepare for IAS by staying on the post of SDM

Agra. Aishwarya Dubey of Tajnagari Agra has passed the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination. Aishwarya Dubey, who was selected for the post of SDM after securing ninth rank in Uttar Pradesh Administrative Service (UPPCS), got 300 rank in the country’s biggest examination. After getting two big successes in a few days, there is a wave of happiness among Aishwarya’s family and relatives. Aishwarya says that she will prepare more hard for UPSC by becoming SDM and become IAS. There is celebration at home for getting selected in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination.

Will join SDM post instead of IAS Allied Service

Aishwarya told that this was her second attempt in civil services. He was not pre cleared in the first attempt. After which he made a deep study of the reasons for the failure and removed them and started preparing again. He said that one should not be disappointed after getting success, but it is necessary to focus on one’s subject and prepare again. She will join as SDM and work hard till she becomes IAS. She says that she wants to become an IAS, this time she will make another effort with full hard work by removing those shortcomings.

The spirits are not broken yet, preparations will continue

Aishwarya, a resident of Tal Firoz Khan, Madhu Nagar, Agra, may not have become an IAS due to her low rank, but her spirits are not broken yet. As soon as the result of UPSC was released, Aishwarya’s family members knew no bounds of happiness after getting information about their daughter’s success. Harshit Dubey, a son of Aishwarya’s father Harendra Dubey and Rachna Dubey, is a software engineer. Aishwarya told that when she was doing graduation, she had thought that she would prepare for civil services.