Ajay Banga will come to India next week, will participate in G-20 meeting

New Delhi, 08 July (Hindustan Times). World Bank President Ajay Banga will visit India next week. This will be 63-year-old Indian-origin Ajay Banga’s first visit to India after taking over as World Bank President in June. During this, he will participate in the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor’s meeting to be held in Gandhinagar from July 14 to 18.
Gujarat will host four G-20 meetings in the first two weeks of July under India’s G-20 chairmanship, official sources said on Saturday. These meetings will provide an opportunity for business delegates to share their perspective on a range of economic and business related topics. These meetings will play an important role in shaping the global economic agenda and policies.
