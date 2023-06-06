Ajay Devgan rejected these 5 films...which later became blockbusters, Shahrukh-Ranveer Singh's movie is also included in the list

Ajay Devgan, one of the highest-grossing actors in Bollywood, started his acting career with Phool Aur Kaante. The Singham actor has given many superhit films in his career. Although he has also rejected many such films, which changed the fortunes of other actors. There are movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Bajirao Mastani in the list.

something happens

You will remember Shahrukh Khan, Kajol’s superhit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film was liked by the audience a lot. Even today the audience remembers this film. But you would be surprised to know that the role of Shahrukh was first offered to Ajay. Ajay turned it down for unknown reasons.

Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan worked with Salman Khan in Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 action drama Karan Arjun. Do you know that the role played by Salman was initially offered to Ajay Devgan? Ajay turned down the project due to some creative differences with Rakesh Roshan.

Fear

Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s film Darr was a super hit at the box office. According to the reports, the character of Rahul Mehra was offered to Ajay Devgan, but he could not do it because he was busy with other projects at that time. After which Shahrukh Khan played this role.

Padmavat – Bajirao Mastani

Ajay Devgan was offered the role of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmavat directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ajay turned down the offer to play the role, which was later played by Shahid Kapoor. According to reports, Ajay had to decline the role due to a clash of dates. At the same time, Ajay Devgan refused Bajirao Mastani as well. He turned down the role as he could not agree to the terms and conditions laid down by the filmmaker. The report also states that Devgan had trouble negotiating with the producers regarding his fee. Later Ranveer Singh played this role.