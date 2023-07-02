Ajay Devgan showed power in this Bhojpuri film, the actor was very attractive with black tika on his forehead and a scarf around his neck

Singham of Bollywood Ajay Devgn He is in discussion about his upcoming film Maidan. The film will be released this year. Although Ajay has worked in many Bollywood films, but do you know that he has also shown his strength in Bhojpuri films. Yes, the actor worked with Manoj Tiwari in the film ‘Dharti Kahe Pukaar Ke’.

Ajay Devgan was seen in Bhojpuri film

Ajay Devgan worked with Manoj Tiwari and actress Sharbani Mukherjee in the film ‘Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke’. Ajay played the character of SP Kunal Singh in the movie and he had a special appearance in it. At that time, one look of the actor from the film had become quite viral, in which he was seen wearing a black tika on his forehead with a saffron colored scarf around his neck. This film came in the year 2006. In this, the name of Manoj’s character was Arjun, there was also an item dance of Sambhavna Seth.

Where can you watch this movie

If you want to watch Ajay Devgan’s Bhojpuri film ‘Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke’, then you can watch it on YouTube channel named T-Series Hamar Bhojpuri. Let us tell you that many Bollywood actors have shown their strength in Bhojpuri films, in which the names of Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan are included. At the same time, Singham actor’s upcoming film Maidan was to be released on June 23, 2023, but it did not happen. Its release date has been extended and the makers have not announced the new release date. His previous film Bhola did well at the box office.

Fans are waiting for Singham 3

The third part of Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty’s cop series Singham is also coming soon to entertain the audience. Ajay Devgan announced Singham 3 through a tweet. He said, “Started the new year on a good note with the narration of #RohitShetty’s Singham Again… The script I’ve heard is going to be our 11th blockbuster if God willing.