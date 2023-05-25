Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Bhola’ now streaming rent free on OTT

Ajay Devgan is a dependable superstar of the 90s. The actor’s recent directorial venture ‘Bhola’ did well at the box office and was then released on OTT, but the film was not available for free. Viewers had to shell out their wallets to watch it, but now the film is streaming rent-free on Amazon Prime Video.

Actually, the film ‘Bhola’ was released on 30 March. On the first day, the film had earned Rs 11.2 crores, but on seeing the film, it started getting weaker in terms of earning at the box office. With a budget of Rs 100 crore, this film ‘Bhola’ has collected around Rs 90 crore at the box office. Let us tell that the film ‘Bhola’ is a remake of South’s superhit film ‘Kathy’. South’s superstar Karti has been seen in Kaithi.