Ajgavinath temple getting ready for Shravani Mela, extensive preparations going on

Bhagalpur: Extensive preparations are going on in the Ajgavinath temple regarding Shravani Mela. The replacement of the temple Mahant Premanand Giri told that the work of painting and repairing is going on in the Ajgaivinath temple regarding Shravani Mela. The temple will be decorated attractively. Kanwariyas will get every facility at the temple. Lighting would be better. After the arrival of the Ganges around the temple, the Kanwariyas will get a lot of facilities in bathing in the Ganges and worshiping and visiting Baba Ajgavinath.

Foolproof security will remain in the temple

The security arrangements in the temple will be foolproof. Complete security arrangements will be made to ensure that the Kanwariyas do not face any problem. Several instructions have been given regarding special security arrangements. During the fair, there is a large crowd of Kanwariyas to offer prayers in the Ajgavinath temple. There will be special security arrangements to control the crowd and keep an eye on other activities in the temple. Special police force will be available for 24-hour security in the temple.

Shortage of drinking water in the temple, demand for proper arrangements

There is a problem of drinking water in Ajgaivinath temple. Substitute Mahant told that drinking water is not being available properly in the scorching heat. Due to lack of servicing of the pipe, less water is coming out of the tap. Saints and Mahatmas living in the temple along with the devotees are facing the problem of drinking water. A demand was made to make proper arrangements so that drinking water crisis does not arise. Kanwariya has been forced to depend on bottled water for drinking water in summer. Substitute Mahant demanded the officers of PHED department to ensure availability of proper drinking water. Motor is not running properly due to lack of proper arrangement of lights. The officials of the electricity department have been requested to fix the problem of light and phase in the temple without any delay.

PHED department started preparations

Now 23 days are left for the world famous Shravani Mela. The PHED department has started preparations on a war footing in Kanwariya Path. The work of pure drinking water, construction of toilets, cleaning and painting is going on. The PHED department has to make arrangements for toilets, drinking water and fountains. All work has to be completed by June 25.

