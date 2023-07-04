Ajit Agarkar becomes the new chairman of the Indian selection committee, BCCI announced

Team India former all-rounder Ajit Agarkar Senior men have become the new chairman of the cricket selection committee. He had already resigned from the post of coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjpe interviewed applicants for the position of a selector in the men’s selection committee.

Played 26 Tests and 191 ODIs for India

The three-member CAC unanimously recommended Ajit Agarkar for the said post. Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is. In addition, he has played 110 first-class, 270 List A and 62 T20 matches. As a fast bowler, he was part of India’s victorious team in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.

Fastest Indian batsman to score half century

He still holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian batsman in ODIs, which he scored in 21 balls. That half-century came against Zimbabwe in 2000 with his bat. He also held the record for the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for almost a decade. He has achieved this feat in only 23 matches. After retirement, Agarkar was the chief selector of the Mumbai team.

New selection committee will choose the team for the World Cup

Agarkar was also a part of the coaching team of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. The committee recommended Agarkar’s name for the role of chairman of the men’s selection committee on the basis of seniority (total number of Test matches). Now the new selection committee under the leadership of Agarkar will select the Indian team for Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023. The post of chairman of the selection committee was vacant after the resignation of Chetan Sharma.

Men’s Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairman), Shiv Sunder Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sreedharan Sharath.