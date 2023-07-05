Ajit Agarkar: Who is the new Chief Selector of Team India? Know the full story of the journey from cricketer to selection committee

Ajit Agarkar Profile: former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar Team India has become the chief selector. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made its official announcement on Tuesday. After former chief selector Chetan Sharma, Ajit Agarkar has been given this responsibility. But do you know who is Ajit Agarkar and how did he travel from being a cricketer to being the chief selector? So let us tell you the full story of the new chief selector Ajit Agarkar today.

Who is Ajit Agarkar?

Ajit Agarkar full name is Ajit Balchand Agarkar. There are many such records in the name of 45-year-old Agarkar, which still stand today. After a brilliant performance in Mumbai’s Ranji team, Ajit Agarkar, who reached Team India, had a great start in ODI cricket. On 1 April 1998, he made his ODI debut against Australia in Kochi. After this, in whatever ODI match he used to play, he used to take a series of wickets in it. Agarkar has done the feat of taking 50 wickets in the least number of matches. He crossed the 50-wicket mark in just 23 ODIs. In 2005-06, Ajit Agarkar became the most important fast bowler of Team India.

This record is registered in the name of Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar has been India’s specialist ODI player, he was part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007. As an Indian batsman, the record of scoring the fastest 50 runs in ODI cricket is still recorded in the name of Ajit Agarkar. Apart from this, he has done the feat of taking 4 wickets for India for the most number of times in ODIs. Ajit Agarkar has the record of scoring 200 wickets and 1000 runs in the lowest number of ODIs. He broke Shaun Pollock’s record of 138 matches.

Agarkar is the king of unwanted records!

Ajit Agarkar scored a century against England on 25 July 2002 at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Even great batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting could not do such a feat at Lord’s. But the world record of getting out on 0 consecutively is also in his name. Agarkar is the joint record holder (with Bob Holland) for five consecutive dismissals in five innings of Test cricket. Ajit Agarkar returned to the pavilion on zero in five consecutive Test innings against Australia in the 1999-2000 tour.

Ajit Agarkar’s career has been like this

On the other hand, if we look at Ajit Agarkar’s career, this player represented India in 26 Test matches. Apart from this, he played 191 ODIs and 4 T20 matches for Team India. While this all-rounder played 42 matches of IPL. Ajit Agarkar took 58 wickets in 26 Test matches. Ajit Agarkar’s economy in this format was 3.39. While the strike rate was 83.74 and the average was 47.33. Ajit Agarkar made 288 players his victim in 191 ODIs. In this format, Ajit Agarkar’s economy was 5.07 while the strike rate was 32.93.

Ajit Agarkar has done wonders in IPL as well

Ajit Agarkar played 42 matches of IPL. In these 42 matches, this all-rounder took 29 wickets. Ajit Agarkar’s economy in IPL was 8.83. While the strike rate and average have been 26.97 and 39.69 respectively. Ajit Agarkar’s best bowling figure in Test format is 6 wickets for 41 runs. While the best bowling in ODIs is 6 wickets for 42 runs. However, now Ajit Agarkar will be seen as the new Chief Selector of Team India. Earlier he was associated with the IPL team Delhi Capitals. Apart from the Indian team, Ajit Agarkar played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Middlesex, Mumbai, Delhi Capitals and Warne Warriors.

