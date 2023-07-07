Ajit Doval Britain’s NSA Tim Barrow will raise the issue of Khalistani supporters, India tough on UK’s soft stand

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval UK Will raise concerns over the activities of pro-Khalistan hardliners with his counterpart Tim Barrow when they discuss a range of bilateral issues at the Sardar Patel Bhavan in the national capital on Friday. The meeting follows the death of Avtar Singh Khanda, the chief of the UK-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and alleged handler of separatist Amritpal Singh, under mysterious circumstances at a Birmingham hospital on June 15.

After the March 19 incident, the Government of India is serious

The Modi government became serious on the issue of Khalistanis when, on March 19, during a protest at the Indian High Commission in London, fundamentalists led by Khanda insulted the Indian Trisilur. Perhaps for the first time, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on a crime. abroad, and later the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Dozens of suspects who insulted the tricolor were identified

Senior officials, on condition of anonymity, said that the Special Cell of Delhi Police has named Khanda, Gursharan Singh and Jasveer Singh as the main perpetrators of the London incident, and the NIA is now almost behind the flag desecration incident. A dozen suspects have been identified

Doval will raise the issue of Khalistanis

While the national security establishment is tight-lipped about the Doval-Barrow meeting, the Indian NSA will raise the issue of Indian diplomats – including High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswamy and a Consul General – being targeted by pro-Khalistan extremists in posters. Announcement of a protest rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London on 8 July. The rally was sparked by the June 19 killing of KTF separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a gang-related shootout in Canada.

Ajit Doval said- If Subhash Chandra Bose was alive, the country would not have been divided, he was acceptable to Jinnah too