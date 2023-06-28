Ajit Doval met the Sultan of Oman and PM Haitham bin Tariq, what happened regarding the relations between Oman and India?

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Sultan of Oman and Prime Minister Haitham bin Tariq on Monday. During this, he narrated the greeting message of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, bilateral relations between Oman and India were also discussed. Oman’s PM Haitham bin Tariq also wished PM Narendra Modi for the progress and prosperity of India. Minister of the Royal Office, General Sultan Mohammed Al Numani, welcomed Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his accompanying delegation. On this occasion, he appreciated the Prime Minister of Oman for the mutual cooperation between Oman and India.

discussion on many issues

Welcomed by Minister General Sultan Mohammed Al Numani

