Ajit Doval met UK NSA, raised the issue of threatening Indian officers, put forth this demand

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has urged his British counterpart Sir Tim Barrow to take strong public action, such as deportation, against extremist elements threatening Indian High Commission officials in the UK. Official sources gave this information. Doval raised this issue during a wide-ranging conversation with Barrow, who was on a visit to India. Both the NSAs held one-to-one talks which were followed by delegation-level talks. Pro-Khalistan groups have released posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats in the UK as well as in the US, Canada and Australia.

Resolved to deepen bilateral cooperation

India has already asked all these countries to ensure the security of Indian diplomats and their missions. The Indian side raised the issue of threats to Indian High Commission officials in the UK by extremist elements and urged the British government to take strong public action against these elements, such as deportation or prosecution, a source said. Both sides also agreed to work together to combat terrorism and terrorist financing. Both the NSAs also resolved to deepen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.