‘Ajit faction’ meeting Sharad Pawar before opposition meeting, know what is its meaning?

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP leaders meet party chief in Mumbai amid battle for control over NCP Sharad Pawar met with. This meeting has taken place at a time when after a day i.e. on July 17-18, 24 opposition parties will hold a meeting together in Bengaluru in view of 2024. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and several NCP leaders met party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai amid a battle for control of the NCP. Ajit Pawar, who led the rebellion against his uncle Praful Patel, ministers Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal were among the NCP leaders who met Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre. met up with. Near State Secretariat ‘Mantralaya’.

We have come to seek the blessings of our idol Sharad Pawar – Praful Patel

Praful Patel, who was one of Sharad Pawar’s close aides before the rebellion, said he wanted to seek the blessings of his “ideal” and had come without informing him. Praful Patel told reporters, “We have come to seek the blessings of our idol Sharad Pawar.” “We want to keep NCP united, so we requested Pawar sahab to consider and guide us. He didn’t answer, just listened to us.”

Ajit group reached without informing Pawar

“We had come without informing them earlier. We came to know that he is in office so we reached here to seek his blessings.” NCP state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad also reached the YB Chavan centre. “The Ajit Pawar group expressed regret and urged Sharad Pawar to find a way out of the present complications in the party,” Patil said. “We stand by our stand,” he said.

If the MLAs of the Sharad Pawar faction support us, we will not consider them rebels- Praful Patel

"The Ajit Pawar group expressed regret and urged Sharad Pawar to find a way out of the present complications in the party," Patil said. "We stand by our stand," he said. Patil said the Sharad Pawar faction has the support of 19 MLAs and "if they (rebels) want to come back, we are always ready for that."

Ajit faction reached Sharad Pawar from opposition meeting

The development comes a day before a crucial meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections. The last such meeting was organized by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, which was attended by Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel was also present with him.

24 parties will participate in the next meeting of the opposition to be held in Galuru on July 17 and 18.

At the same time, in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 24 parties will participate in the next meeting of the opposition to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, as part of the ongoing opposition unity exercise aimed at giving a tough challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the last meeting of opposition parties held in Patna on June 23, 15 political parties participated. Compared to that, this time nine more political parties will also be a part of the meeting of opposition parties.

Sonia Gandhi will also attend the meeting

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi Can also attend the dinner organized for opposition leaders on 17 July. Sources said that after the meeting of the dinner leaders on July 17, there will be a formal discussion on a separate day in which further strategy can be decided regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, MDMK, KDMK, VCK, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress (Mani) will also attend the meeting of opposition parties.

Congress has said in its latest statement that it will not support the ordinance in the House.

24 political parties are going to attend the opposition meeting, they have about 150 Lok Sabha members. The Aam Aadmi Party has also been invited to the meeting of the opposition. The Aam Aadmi Party had recently said that if the Congress does not clarify its position on the Centre’s ordinance related to Delhi, then it will not be a part of any meeting in which the Congress is present. At the same time, the Congress has said in its latest statement that it will not support the ordinance in the House.

