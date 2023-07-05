Ajit Pawar becomes National President of NCP, removes Sharad Pawar from the post

Mumbai, 05 July (Hindustan Times). Amid the heated politics in Maharashtra, both the factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held separate meetings on Wednesday and demonstrated their strength. After these meetings, the Ajit Pawar faction has made a big claim before the Election Commission. In this, it has been claimed to make Ajit Pawar the president of NCP in place of Sharad Pawar.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called a meeting of his supporting MLAs and office bearers at MET College, Bandra. 32 NCP MLAs were present in this meeting. Similarly, a meeting was called by Sharad Pawar’s group at Yashwant Rao Chavan Pratishthan located at Nariman Point. 16 MLAs of NCP were present in this meeting. Out of total 53 NCP MLAs, one Nawab Malik is currently in jail and 4 MLAs remained neutral. All four avoided attending any meeting. After the meeting, Ajit Pawar has reached Hotel Taj Land with 32 MLAs. Ajit Pawar has kept all these MLAs safe in the hotel. Leaders like Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal etc. are also present in the hotel.

In this meeting, Ajit Pawar said that injustice was always done to him in the NCP. There was a chance to become the Chief Minister four times, but the leadership did not allow him to become the Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar had resigned from the post of National President, then suddenly took back his resignation. What kind of method is this? Also Ajit Pawar said that he was ready to make Supriya Sule the national president.

Sharad Pawar said in the meeting of his supporters that when he left the Congress party, he had not claimed the property of the Congress party. Targeting the central government, Sharad Pawar said that at this time work is being done to break the non-BJP governments and supporters, but till now the history is that those who went with BJP, finished. Sharad Pawar said that Chhagan Bhujbal went after telling him that he will come after seeing what is happening and he took oath as a minister.

After the meeting of both the factions, the Ajit Pawar faction has made a big claim before the Election Commission. In this, it has been claimed to make Ajit Pawar the president of NCP in place of Sharad Pawar. It is reported that working president Praful Patel called a meeting of the national executive on June 30, in which a resolution was passed that the party was moving away from the objective of people’s welfare, in which case Ajit Pawar should be elected president in place of Sharad Pawar. Is. The Ajit faction has also filed an application with the Election Commission, stating that Ajit Pawar has been elected as the President of the NCP in its executive meeting held in Mumbai on June 30.