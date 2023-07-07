Ajit Pawar rebelled against uncle Sharad Pawar because of ‘Parth’?

maharashtra politics : Amidst the ongoing conflict in Maharashtra, a name is being discussed in full swing. This name belongs to ‘Parth Pawar’. So let us introduce you to this name. In fact, rebelling against uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar has joined the BJP government and has taken the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Ever since the political struggle started in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar has been making headlines.

There are also reports that Ajit Pawar can make his son Parth contest from Shirur Lok Sabha seat. Let us tell you that earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he tried his luck for the first time, he did not get success. He had to face defeat from Maval seat.

When did Parth Pawar come in discussion

If you remember, Parth Pawar came into limelight because of his letter to the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, which he wrote regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Parth had written a letter, refuting the stand of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government, demanding a CBI inquiry.

Sharad Pawar is the president of the party

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that he is the president of the party. After the party’s working committee meeting, PC Chacko said that eight resolutions were passed in the meeting. Also, the working committee approved the decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine others who joined hands with the NDA.

On the other hand, on Ajit Pawar’s claim of having majority, Sharad Pawar said that the truth will come out. Our organization is still united. Here, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Sharad Pawar in Delhi and expressed solidarity with him. At the same time, Ajit Pawar’s faction said that the working committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar in Delhi has no legal validity.

Ajit Pawar's faction said that the working committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar in Delhi has no legal validity.

Ajit Pawar taunted about age

Ajit Pawar has said in his faction meeting that in BJP, leaders retire at the age of 75, when are you going to be… Ajit (63) said that everyone has their own innings. The most fruitful time is from 25 to 75 years of age. Many meanings are being extracted from this comment about Sharad Pawar. Like Ajit Pawar wants to actively bring his son into politics.