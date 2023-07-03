Ajit Pawar will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra? Politics intensified after the claim of ‘Saamana’

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar would soon replace Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Since then, the phase of political statements continues. Union Minister Narayan Rane has said that our government will remain till 2024 elections and Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister. Right now 16 opposition parties are gathering in the country, what is their condition? Together they will not be able to get even 60 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Here NCP leader Praful Patel said that we have formed the government with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. We are NCP. We will decide now whether I want to go to Delhi or not… We have not discussed anything about Delhi, we have only discussed about forming our government in Maharashtra. At the same time, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Eknath Shinde will continue on the post of Chief Minister. The topic of disqualification of 16 MLAs does not come up. There is no fact in the statement of Sanjay Raut.

Maharashtra Politics: NCP files disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and 8 others

What was said in the editorial of mouthpiece ‘Saamana’

Shiv Sena (UBT) mentioned the politics of Maharashtra in the editorial of its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. The editorial claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has “crushed” the politics of not only Maharashtra but the country. Ajit Pawar has made a record of taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister. This time this ‘deal’ is big. Pawar has not gone there for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. A Marathi daily claimed that this step of Ajit Pawar is actually dangerous for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Congress reaction

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the Prime Minister had recently made a big allegation of corruption on the NCP and now we have seen this drama. This is clearly a sponsored game by ED and their agencies. It will not have any effect on Mahavikas Aghadi. We will fight more strongly against the BJP.

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister

Let us tell you that senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday, while eight other party leaders were also sworn in as ministers. It is being called a jot on opposition unity.

