AJSU party will celebrate resolution day in Jharkhand on June 22, agitators will be honored

Ranchi: AJSU party will celebrate Sankalp Divas in Jharkhand on 22nd June. Party officials have been given the responsibility regarding the preparations for Sankalp Divas. During this, the direction and condition of the state will be discussed while evaluating the purpose of state formation. During the program, AJSU party leaders and office bearers will also honor Jharkhand agitators in their respective areas. A Jan Panchayat will be held in the Vidhansabha till July 13, in which Sudesh Kumar Mahto, the central president of the AJSU party, will participate. The office bearers of the party will address the program in different assemblies. These things were said by Dr. Devsharan Bhagat, Central Chief Spokesperson of AJSU Party, during the press conference organized at Harmu Central Office, Ranchi. During this, AJSU Party’s Central General Secretary Rajendra Mehta and Central Vice President Hasan Ansari were mainly present.

They will be present in these assembly constituencies

AJSU party central president Sudesh Kumar Mahto in Ranchi, Khijri and Silli constituencies, Chandraprakash Chowdhary and Sunita Chowdhary in Dumri and Ramgarh constituencies, Lambodar Mahto in Gomiya constituencies, Umakant Rajak and Babita Devi in ​​Bokaro and Chandankiyari constituencies, Ramchandra Sahis in Potka and Jugsalai constituencies. , Roshan Lal Chaudhary in Barkagaon, MT Raja and Chaturanand Pandey in Rajmahal, Borio and Barhet constituencies, Akil Akhtar in Littipada, Pakur and Maheshpur, Madhavchandra Mahto in Nala, Tarun Gupta and Rajesh Mahto in Jamtara, Ajay Singh in Dumka and Sikaripada, Jama And Sujit Murmu in Jarmundi, Adarsh, Raja Sahni and Mahesh Rai in Madhupur, Sarath and Deoghar, Suresh Mahato, Devendra Mahato, Deepak Mandal and Ranjit Rai in Podeyahat, Godda and Mahagama.

Shalini Gupta in Koderma, Tiwari Mahto in Mandu, Vikas Rana, Pradeep Mehta and Raj Singh in Barkatha, Hazaribagh and Barhi, Paras Nath Singh, Shivlal Dangi and Chhotu Gupta in Simaria and Chatra, Anup Pandey and Shankar Yadav in Dhanwar, Bagodar and Jamua. , Arjun Baitha in Gandey, Guddu Yadav in Giridih, Kashi Nath Singh, Naveen Mahto and Santosh Mahto in Bermo, Mantu Mahto in Sindri and Nirsa, Radheshyam Goswami in Dhanbad and Jharia, Haldhar Mahto and Santosh Mahto in Tundi and Baghmara, Baharagora and Ghatshila. Phani Mahto, Raju Karmakar and Shyam Murmu, Kanhaiya Singh and Chandragupt Singh in Jamshedpur East and West Assembly, Harelal Mahto in Ichagarh, Sanjay Jarika in Seraikela and Kharsawan, Damu Banra, Nandlal Birua and Mangal Surin in Chaibasa, Manjhgaon and Jagarnathpur, Manohar Birsa Munda in Pur, Ramlal Munda in Chakradharpur, Mathura Sahu in Torpa and Khunti, Rajendra Mehta in Tamad, Bharat Kashi in Hatia, Devsharan Bhagat in Kanke, Sisai, Bisunpur and Gumla, Nimrla Bhagat in Mandar, Gopinath Singh in Simdega and Kolebira and Dhupendra Pandey, Hasan Ansari and Neeru Shanti Bhagat in Lohardaga, Lal Guddu Nath Sahdev and Amit Pandey in Manika and Latehar, Panki and Daltonganj Imtiaz Ahmed Najmi, Bikesh Shukla, Vijay Mehta and Bablu Gupta, Bishunpur, Chattarpur and Hussainabad Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta, Dilip Satish Kumar, Deepak Sharma and Gupteshwar Thakur will be present in Chowdhary, Garhwa and Bhavnathpur.

