Akanksha Dubey: Samar Singh regretting the death of Akanksha Dubey, was about to take seven rounds after a few days

Lucknow. A big update has come out in the death case of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey. Samar Singh, who is in jail, is regretting while disclosing. Samar Singh and his friends have told in the statement recorded before the investigator that Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey and singer Samar Singh were preparing to get married after a year. This fact has come to the fore after the death of Akanksha Dubey. According to the statements recorded by the relatives of Akanksha before the investigator, both were very good friends and were going to marry each other soon. This fact has also been presented before the court. However, things changed after Akanksha’s suicide. Now Samar Singh and his friend are lodged in the district jail. Samar could not get bail from the district judge’s court.

Akanksha wanted to marry Samar Singh

Please tell that Akanksha Dubey was a resident of Bardaha village of Chauri Bazar area of ​​Bhadohi district. Akanksha Dubey was found dead on March 26 in a hotel in Sarnath area. A case has been registered against Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh in Sarnath police station for abetting Akanksha Dubey to commit suicide. According to the statement lodged by Akanksha Dubey’s hair dresser Rekha Maurya before the police, Akanksha and Samar Singh were about to get married only after a year. But there was a sourness in the relationship of both of them for a few days. For this reason, Akanksha used to remain under tension. Makeup artist Amit Sharma has also confirmed Rekha Maurya’s statement. Bhojpuri film director Manjul Thakur told the police that Akanksha and Samar were in love. Akanksha had given this information to him. Here it seemed that everything was not well between the two. Akanksha wanted to marry Samar Singh.

Demand for investigation of Samar Singh’s income

Akanksha’s mother Madhu Dubey will demand from the court that Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh’s income be investigated by the EOW (Economic Offenses Research Wing). Along with this, Madhu Dubey will also demand that her company be investigated by a cyber expert. Madhu Dubey’s lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi gave this information. He told that an application is being prepared for this. Madhu Dubey alleges that Samar Singh earned a lot through Akanksha. But he kept it with him. For the past several months, his daughter was demanding a share of her earnings from Samar, but instead of giving it to her, she was tortured.

