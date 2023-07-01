Akhilesh Yadav Birthday: Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple’s love story is no less than a film script, this is how they met

Akhilesh Yadav Birthday: Today is the birthday of SP President Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav has turned 50 on July 1, 2023. Akhilesh Yadav was born on 1 July 1973 in Saifai village of Etawah district to Malti Devi, the first wife of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Today on the birthday of Akhilesh Yadav, we will tell you his love story with Dimple Yadav.

love story of akhilesh yadav and dimple yadav

Today is the birthday of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. SP workers are celebrating Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday with great pomp. On this special occasion, today we will tell you the love story of Akhilesh and Dimple. Which is no less than the story of a film.

How was the first meeting of Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple

Akhilesh Yadav, who was the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Dimple met for the first time through a common friend. At that time Dimple was only 17 years old and Akhilesh was 21 years old. Not only this, Akhilesh Yadav was studying engineering in those days and Dimple was in school. There was friendship between the two in the first meeting itself. After this, Akhilesh went to Australia for further studies. But the conversation between the two continued. Slowly Akhilesh and Dimple fell in love with each other.

Akhilesh used to send love letters to Dimple from Australia

Even after going to Australia for studies, Akhilesh used to send cards and love letters to Dimple. On the other hand, when Akhilesh returned home from Australia, his family members started pressuring him for marriage. But the problem before Akhilesh was how to tell his family about Dimple. Akhilesh told the family about Dimple with the help of his grandmother. But Mulayam Singh did not like Dimple.

This is how Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple got married

It is said that Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh did not like Dimple Yadav earlier. Because Dimple was from a Rajput family. On the other hand, Dimple’s father also did not like this relationship. But Mulayam Singh Yadav had to bow down to his son’s love. The families of both gave permission to Akhilesh and Dimple to marry.

When did Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple get married?

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple were married on 24 November 1999. Akhilesh and Dimple have three children, Yadav’s children are Aditi, Tanya and Arjun.

