akhilesh yadav launched mission 2024 by giving slogan 80 harao bjp hatao rjl

UP Politics: Sitapur Nemisharanya. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is trying to unite the workers in every Lok Sabha seat. By giving the slogan ’80 harao, BJP hatao’, he has set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, when he was asked that efforts were made to defeat the BJP earlier also, but where is the shortcoming? So in response, without taking the name of BJP, Akhilesh said that his strategy is to decide the candidates of BSP and AIMM to defeat SP. We have been defeated by how many votes, by one thousand? Get the tickets of only these two parties analysed, you will come to know whether the tickets were given to defeat us or not? Akhilesh said that the more we alert our workers, the more seats we will win. Akhilesh said this after addressing the workers’ training camp in Naimisharanya.