Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Harishankar Tiwari and Ram Lakhan Paswan in Gorakhpur, targets BJP government

Gorakhpur : Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav reached Gorakhpur airport on Saturday. Where Samajwadi Party workers welcomed him fiercely. Here he met former minister Pandit Harishankar Tiwari and former MLA Sharda Devi’s husband Late. Tried paying homage to Ramlakhan Paswan. After leaving the airport, he reached the house of former MLA Sharda Devi in ​​Malvive Nagar.

Here she paid tribute to her late husband Ramlakhan Paswan. At the same time, meeting the family members and expressing their condolences, they consoled them. He said, Sharda Devi always fought for the public. Whether there was a government or not, but she was always seen fighting for the people. After this, met the family members and expressed their condolences and encouraged them. Earlier, Akhilesh was addressing the media.

He fiercely attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government. Akhilesh Yadav said, nothing has changed in Gorakhpur since six years. Neither the roads here nor the drains were fixed. Even today, the public here has to face water logging during the rainy days, then they have to face traffic when they come out on the roads.

Government and officers are trapping Azam Khan- Akhilesh

BJP can win elections on the strength of police and administration but cannot develop. BJP only lies to the public and to hide all its lies, BJP is now running new events. He further said that the government and officials are conniving with Azam Khan. Regarding the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024, he said that the alliance that is there will continue in the future. Samajwadi Party will fulfill the resolution of defeating 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Former minister self. Tributes paid to Harishankar Tiwari

Akhilesh Yadav directly from here, former minister self located at Tanda of Barhalganj. Harishankar reached Tiwari’s village. He expressed his condolences by meeting former minister’s son and SP national secretary Vinay Shankar Tiwari and elder son and former MP Kushal Tiwari and former chairman Ganesh Shankar Pandey. Along with this, the SP chief paid tribute to the former minister by garlanding his portrait.

Harishankar Tiwari was the leader of the people – Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav said that the late Harishankar Tiwari was the leader of the people. At that time people used to do politics by fighting. The new way of politics that started after independence. Where there have been leaders of that generation who fought for the people, walked with them and stood for justice. He was a minister many times. He worked with many parties. He has an image of his own. He had to struggle for many decades to build that image.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

Akhilesh Yadav will reach Gorakhpur and Ballia on Saturday, will pay tribute to Pandit Harishankar Tiwari gorakhpur news