Akhilesh Yadav reached the village of student leader in Ballia, paid tribute to Hemant’s portrait

Baliya. Samajwadi Party’s National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has reached Ballia on May 27, Saturday i.e. today. Akhilesh Yadav reached Dhadsara village of student leader Hemant Yadav by helicopter at around 2.20 pm. After this, Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the picture of student leader Hemant Yadav while paying homage to him. Akhilesh Yadav met the family members of the late student leader for about 25 minutes and consoled them and talked about getting justice. Akhilesh Yadav talked to journalists during this.

Student leader Hemant Yadav was murdered at the behest of the government

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP’s double engine government is hell-bent on ending democracy from the country. Lashing out at the state government, he said that student leader Hemant Yadav was murdered at the behest of the government. The rising student leader has been murdered by the goons protected by the government. Fed up with the oppression of the people protected by the previous regime in Ballia, Nandlal Gupta, a businessman, committed suicide. The government should tell who is taking care of these protected criminals. Law and order has completely collapsed in the entire UP. Criminals are killing people under the protection of the police. Surrounding the government on unemployment, he said that not a single job has been given to the youth. While the BJP government had promised to provide employment to lakhs of youth every year. What happened to it?

Class 10 girl student dies after falling from roof in Ayodhya, rape case registered against principal-manager and sports teacher

BJP government wants to end reservation for backward and Dalits: Akhilesh Yadav

On the question of not going to the inauguration of the new Parliament House, he said that build any big building. But, until the values ​​of democracy are not cherished, there will be no benefit from the construction of the building. The BJP government wants to end the reservation for backward and Dalits. In answer to a question, he said that the central government in Delhi is strangling democracy by bringing the bill. Which we will oppose. We will defeat the BJP badly in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Hundreds of SP leaders and workers including former ministers Ramgovind Chowdhary, Ambika Chowdhary, Mohd. Ziauddin Rizvi, Narad Rai, Rajmangal Yadav, Sanatan Pandey, Ramji Yadav, Devnarayan Yadav, Vivek Singh, Anant Mishra, Hiraman Yadav, Bhishma Yadav were present on the occasion. .

Talk lasted for 25 minutes

On Saturday, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav held closed-door talks with the family members of late student leader Hemant Yadav for about 25 minutes. When the mother of the student leader pleaded for justice while crying, Akhilesh Yadav talked about helping her completely and getting all possible justice.