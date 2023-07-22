Akhilesh Yadav said Manipur incident has lowered the prestige of the country in the world BJP’s vote politics is responsible

Lucknow: The leaders of the opposition party are attacking the government regarding Manipur violence. Manipur, the northeastern state of the country, is in the grip of violence these days. In the past, after the video of women being paraded naked, where there is a lot of resentment among the general public, the opposition parties are continuously targeting the government.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that an incident like Manipur has brought down the prestige of the country in the world. Such pictures make one hang their head in shame. The Chief Minister of Manipur says that many such incidents have happened. Murders, loot and heinous incidents have been happening in Manipur for months.

He said that the hatred policy of RSS and vote politics of BJP are responsible for the incident in Manipur. He said that the family members of sisters and daughters will definitely think once before looking towards BJP.

At the same time, Samajwadi Party leader and Moradabad MP ST Hasan has also given a big statement regarding the matter. Holding the BJP responsible for the Manipur incident, he said that its hate politics is responsible for the Manipur incident.

Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan said about the rioters involved in Manipur violence that they should be shot on sight. No leniency should be shown to such criminals. He demanded that violence-hit Manipur be handed over to the army and President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur by removing Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Due to this incident, our head has bowed down in shame in front of the world at the international level.

Surrounding the BJP, ST Hasan said that the respect of our sisters and daughters is not safe in recent times. The BJP has created such hatred among the people that the condition of the country has worsened. He said that some have objection on Ajan, some on Masjid and Burqa.

The SP MP said that this would never have happened in hundred years the way this incident has happened. It is being told that 400-500 people have been killed in the violence. Accusing the Manipur state government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also went there for three days, during which he too was not informed about the incident.

Reacting sharply to the statements of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, ST Hasan said that the Chief Minister is not ashamed to say that 200-250 such incidents have happened. Such a Chief Minister should be thrown out.

Samajwadi Mahila Sabha is protesting against the Manipur incident in the entire state. Candle march was taken out from Kaiserbagh office on behalf of Samajwadi Mahila Sabha in Lucknow. State president of Samajwadi Mahila Sabha, Ribu Srivastava led the candle march in Varanasi. Similar marches were also taken out in other cities to express their anger.

