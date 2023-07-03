Akshara Singh and Rahul Sharma’s film ‘Darling’ to release on July 7

With the announcement of the release date of the film ‘Darling’, now the wait of the audience is about to end. Preparations are on in full swing to release the film. In this regard, the film’s producer Pradeep K Sharma said that there is a lot of curiosity among the audience about ‘Darling’, so now they will not be made to wait. The film is ready for release and the trailer of the film is also out. Now we will release the film in this month i.e. on 7th July.

He said that the film has been produced grandly, so the release will also be grand. This film will give a new perspective of entertainment to Bhojpuri cine lovers. The film has many highlights, including Bollywood actor Rahul Sharma’s entry on the Bhojpuri screen, Akshara Singh’s debut in director Rajneesh Mishra’s film, presentation of the film by renowned filmmaker Ratnakar Kumar, youth-based storyline and many more. Which makes the film different from routine films. Once again, through this film, Rajneesh Mishra will be seen making a splash at the box office.

The film ‘Darling’ is the story of a young man who crosses the limits of madness. This film is going to be liked by everyone, especially the youth, so definitely watch it in theaters. The film is very good. The co-producer of the film ‘Darling’ is Anita Sharma. The film stars Akshara Singh and Rahul Sharma along with Shurushti Pathak, Amit Shukla, Sanjay Mahanand and Sujan Singh in lead roles.