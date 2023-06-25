Akshara Singh’s folk song ‘Kanbaliya Se Dhakka’ released

The new folk song ‘Kanbaliya Se Dhakka’ of super hot actress Akshara Singh, who is ruling everyone’s hearts with her singing and acting in Bhojpuri world, has been released on Sunday. Akshara Singh’s presence and her singing in this folk song is going to mesmerize the Bhojpuri listeners once again.

This is a romantic Bhojpuri folk song, which is made more fun by Akshara’s voice. Akshara has once again proved through this song that she is capable of performing her art very well in every genre. Akshara has been established as an example of women power in the Bhojpuri film industry due to her hard work. Because of this, she also has her own fan base and Bollywood also admires her with this ability of Akshara.

This song of Akshara Singh has been released from her official YouTube channel, which has gone viral with the release. In the music video of this song, Akshara Singh’s mesmerizing act in pink saree is wreaking havoc, seeing which her fans are also praising her fiercely. On the other hand, regarding the folk song “Kanbaliya Se Dhakka”, Akshara Singh said that it is very entertaining and everyone should listen to it. Both romanticism and spirituality are the center of attraction in this song. I think everyone will like this song of mine. And you will also get blessings from everyone.

Folk song is a wonderful expression of love. This song is going to get more attention especially among women. There is decency and spontaneity in this song, which is the beauty of our Bhojpuri. He said that I would request everyone to shower lots of love and blessings on this song of ours so that I keep getting inspired to come up with more good entertainment for you.

It is noteworthy that Akshara Singh is the leading singer actor in Bhojpuri industry these days, whose songs are also well-liked. Social media reels are also made a lot on their songs. Perhaps this is the reason why apart from Bhojpuri, Akshara Singh is given first priority over other actors in the film industry as well. However, Akshara’s folk song “Kanbaliya Se Dhakka” has also been released today, in which Akshara’s voice attracts people towards her. Its lyricist is DK Deewane.